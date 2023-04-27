Wausau’s Asian American leaders say they’re outraged about district’s decision to allow band director to return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Asian American Leaders of the Wausau community say they are outraged about the Wausau School District’s decision to allow Wausau East High School Band Director Rob Perkins to return to the classroom.

On Wednesday, the Wausau School District issued a release stating a complaint about Perkins was made a couple of weeks ago. The district said Wednesday that Perkins would be returning to class. The district said the student did the correct thing -- speaking up when they felt uncomfortable. “Our investigation revealed there’s an educational opportunity...” the release stated in part.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts will provide a statement to the media on Thursday afternoon.

Asian American Leaders of the Wausau community called Perkins’ actions “gross misconduct”. They say the investigation lacked transparency and accountability. The Wausau School District has not released specific details about the student’s complaint.

