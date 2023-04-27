News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau native Brooke Jaworski announces plans to transfer to Minnesota

Jaworski runs in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2021 NCAA Preliminary West Round.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Tex. (WSAW) - Wausau Native and current University of Texas runner Brooke Jaworski will transfer to the University of Minnesota.

Jaworski has been with the University of Texas for three seasons, winning the Big 12 outdoor 400 meter hurdles title in 2021. She also won the indoor Big 12 800 meter title in 2022.

Jaworski has previously spoken to NewsChannel 7 about her struggles with intuition after tripping over a hurdle at the NCAA West Outdoor Regionals in 2021, ending her chances of qualifying for the National Championships.

She cited her self-confidence as a reason for moving back to the midwest as well as missing home while announcing her decision on WJFW.

“Sometimes you need to get yourself uncomfortable again and I feel like I’ve maxed out my opportunities at Texas,” Jaworksi told WJFW. “I’ve done great things and learned so much but now to take that knowledge and apply it to a new environment.”

Jaworski will finish out the season with the University of Texas, saying she is still on good terms with the coaching staff and the program.

