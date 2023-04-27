News and First Alert Weather App
Veterans honored with a Duck Boat trip to Wisconsin Dells

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a fun-filled day Wednesday as Auburndale High School students teamed up with our nation’s heroes for a boat ride along the Wisconsin River.

63 veterans and 10 students were on the field trip to Wisconsin Dells for a tradition that was started by Auburndale students in 2018.

“It was a great experience for them, it’s great to give back to the veterans because they have done a lot for our country,” said student Mason Rachu.

Students were able to raise hundreds of dollars to make the trip possible. “Experience just like this is second to none, I haven’t been at the honor flight yet, experiences like this are just great,” said veteran Arlyn Hollatz.

The group enjoyed a ride on the original World War II-era Wisconsin Ducks, followed by pizza for lunch. “Our trip today was just second to none,” added Hollatz.

“Some even had tears. It really meant a lot and then even coming back here having the two fire trucks with the flag hanging down and all of the high school students out front,” Rachu said.

Students and staff welcomed them back and celebrated with a small ceremony in the gym.

“It’s just a great feeling to know that they appreciate what we have done for them, for how much they have done for us it really means a lot,” said Rachu.

The veterans highlighted the conversations had with each other and how meaningful it is for how Auburndale High School treats its veterans.

