Ramp closures on I-39 at US 10/WIS 66 in Stevens Point to begin Monday

By Sean White
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The US 10/ WIS 66 on-ramp toward I-39 northbound in Stevens Point will be closed and detoured beginning Monday, May 1.

Crews will work to repair concrete pavement and install a concrete median on the ramp. Traffic will be detoured south on I-39 to County HH and north on I-39 to US 10/WIS 66.

Work is expected to be completed by May 5.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news, and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region, follow WisDOT on Twitter @WisDOTNorthCent or visit the region’s 511 website here.

