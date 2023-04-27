News and First Alert Weather App
Over one-third of Wisconsinites are struggling to make ends meet

The report found 34% of Wisconsin households struggle to afford basic needs
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Even with the help of COVID assistance programs, many households in Wisconsin are struggling to afford basic necessities. A new report from the United Way of Marathon County said more than a third of Wisconsinites are struggling to make ends meet.

The new ALICE report, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed, said 34% of Wisconsin’s 2.4 million households have difficulty affording basic necessities like housing, food, transportation, child care, and internet access. The report describes people living above the federal poverty level but below the state’s basic cost of living.

”What this story really tells is things are not great for individuals right now. They’re working hard and they’re struggling,” said Ben Lee, the director of community impact at the United Way of Marathon County. “It’s people who are living paycheck to paycheck. These folks are employed. They’re often times working full time but they’re struggling to meet their basic needs.”

The data from the ALICE report was collected during the pandemic, but the report suggests the problems are still ongoing.

”The report kind of solidifies what we expected and anticipated is that people came out of the pandemic doing worse,” said Lee.

Now that pandemic funding has dried up, it’s left Marathon County families worse off. ”The big takeaway is that 84% of the folks that are considered ALICE in marathon county are employed,” Lee added.

The United Way said the results of the report are the reason why the organization is promising to lift 10,000 families into financial stability by 2023.

