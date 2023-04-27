Kronenwetter FD to celebrate first ladder truck with Push-In ceremony

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter Fire Department will celebrate its newest acquisition with a traditional “push-in” ceremony on Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Kronenwetter Fire Department at 1582 Kronenwetter Dr.

Ladder Truck 1 joined the Kronenwetter fleet back in January. The $1.3 million purchase was approved by the Village Board last year using $400 thousand in American Relief Plan Act funds and $200 thousand from the equipment fund. The remaining $700 thousand is being financed.

The Pierce Mfg 110′ Ascendant Aerial Platform provides a 110′ vertical reach, 90′ horizontal reach, and a 500-gallon water tank. The KFD crew spent the last three months training on the new machine, and now it is time to introduce it to Village residents.

“We are excited to show off Kronenwetter’s first ladder truck,” said Fire Chief Theresa O’Brien. “We want the community to see what it will be able to do for the village. An aerial isn’t just about being able to get to the higher structures. In today’s environment with the lack of staffing, having an aerial can be beneficial because we can fight the fire from above the structure, as in the case of a house fire where we may not have enough personnel to fight it from the ground. I anticipate this truck to become one of the more valuable tools we have in fighting fires and saving lives.”

The community is invited to get a first-hand look at the new vehicle and help push it into its new space during the Push-In Ceremony.

The “push-in” is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800′s when fire equipment was pulled by horses. The firefighters would detach the equipment from the horses and push it into the station’s bay.

As equipment became motorized, the need to “push in” was lost, but a tradition was born. In honor of the early fire crews, many departments hold a push-in ceremony when receiving a new apparatus. Community members are invited to celebrate.

It runs from 4-8 p.m. and is jam-packed with fun for the entire family. There will be raffles, food for purchase, firefighter demonstrations, a kiddie fire and rescue obstacle course, along with the official ceremony and “push-in” of Ladder Truck 1.

For more information visit the event page at PUSH-IN CEREMONY | Facebook.

