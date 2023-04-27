First Alert Weather: More clouds, damp at times & getting cooler this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common on Thursday with morning showers in parts of the region, followed by additional showers later in the day into Thursday night in the north. Some sun will make an apperance to wrap up the work week Friday, with a milder afternoon. Changes on tap for the weekend as low pressure spins near the Badger State, producing periods of rain/snow showers in the region. Breezy and cool through the weekend into Monday. Some improvement weather-wise next week.

The clouds will be sticking around on Thursday with rain showers moving through a good portion of the region this morning, then additional showers are anticipated later for Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The best bet for the damp conditions will be in the northern half of the area. Highs on Thursday in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning in the low to mid 40s.

Friday will have times of clouds with some intervals of sunshine and milder. Highs in the low to mid 60s. The next round of showers and a chance of storms will move into the region Friday night with the cold front. No severe storms are expected by downpours, gusty winds, and a chance of small hail with any stronger storm.

In the wake of the cold front, it is going to be chilly, breezy, and damp this weekend. Periods of rain and snow showers on Saturday, Saturday night, and on Sunday. The best bet of snow falling will be Saturday night into Sunday morning across the north. Any accumulations will be on elevated and non-paved surfaces. Roads will range from wet and slippery to perhaps slushy at times during the nighttime hours in the north. Highs this weekend in low to mid 40s.

The new work week will continue to feature brisk, damp, and chilly conditions on Monday. Rain/snow showers are still on tap. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

The wet weather finally ends Monday night, but clouds will linger into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday around 50. Sunshine makes a return for the middle of next week with a fair amount of sun Wednesday and warmer. Highs around 60. Partly sunny next Thursday on May 4. Highs in the upper 50s.

