Final ‘Late Late Show’ airing Thursday, primetime ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to air in primetime

(WSAW/CBS) - James Corden’s 8-year run as host of The Late Late Show on CBS is coming to a close Thursday.

Corden rewrote the script for late-night TV with hugely popular features like Carpool Karaoke and Crosswalk Musicals. He attracted the biggest names and best voices in the business while racking up billions of views online.

Thursday at 9 p.m., CBS will air a primetime Carpool Karaoke special. Then at 11:30 p.m., it’s the series finale of The Late Late Show. The final guests are Will Ferrell and Harry Styles.

