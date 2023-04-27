Childrens Musuem lets kids explore art in fun, creative ways

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A fun and educational program in Rothschild is letting kids explore art concepts without interfering in the process.

Mini Monets is a weekly drop-in program on Wednesdays at the Greater Wausau Children’s Museum. It’s a way to get out of the house for a few hours, but has a bigger purpose.

It lets toddlers and kids up to age 8 explore art in ways that they will love.

“I believe that this program is very unique because of the progressive art of the nature versus ‘Let’s all create a circle or sun’. It lets the children be more expressive and more experimental at a young age,” said volunteer Alissa Krueger.

The program has proven that children learn best through play and open-ended activities. It allows kids to make their own decisions, build self-confidence, and have fun creating art. The children get to paint with different colors and mix different colors. They also can use different types of paintbrushes and different sensory materials.

Jillian Mayfield has been bringing her kids for the last two years-- since it began.

“I have seen the benefits from my young children. Them teaching them different color theories... a few weeks ago we did a color wheel it’s just been really great for them”, said Mayfield.

Children can take home their art to hang on the fridge or continue the process for a collaborative project at home. Mini Monet’s admission is included with general daily admission to the Greater Wausau Children’s Museum. It is free for GWCM annual pass holders.

The program is from 10-11 a.m. every Wednesday morning.

The Greater Wausau Childrens Museum is at 10101 Market Street Suite D70 in Rothschild in the Cedar Creek Mall. It’s located between the movie theater and grocery store.

