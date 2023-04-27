Blastomycosis patient from Michigan is recuperating after treatment at Green Bay hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eric Phillips spent weeks at St.Mary’s Hospital after falling ill from a fungal infection outbreak linked to an Escanaba paper mill. Now he is looking forward to going back to work at the Billerud mill.

The mill has been temporarily shuttered while authorities investigate an outbreak of Blastomycosis. That’s a disease associated with fungus that grows in moist soil and decomposing organic matter such as rotten wood or leaves.

In mid-April, health officials in Upper Michigan said there are 104 confirmed or probable cases among employees, contractors or visitors to the mill.

“Not being able to work, figured why not grow some chickens,” joked Eric Phillips as he now has a lot of time at his hands. Time, that he’s fortunate to have.

Phillips was working at the Billerud paper mill in February, when he says he was overcome by sudden, excruciating pain.

“I was driving from the front of the mill from my job site to the front of the mill and I thought I was having a heart attack,” he remembered.

At a local hospital, tests showed that it wasn’t his heart. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay - where he was diagnosed with the fungal disease Blastomycosis.

“There’s still a mass, you know, I still have masses in my lungs – in my right lung, lower lobe and middle lobe,” he explained.

Phillips said he was kept mostly in isolation during his 23 days in the hospital.

“It was challenging, I’ll put it that way. There wasn’t a lot I could do, you know, hooked up to IVs and medications and oxygen and everything else so I couldn’t really just go and roam the halls,” he reminisced.

Now he is back to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where Escanaba is located, in the house where he and his wife had moved weeks before the whole ordeal had started.

“Some of the unpacking yeah, but you know it’s hard because I can’t bring some of the stuff upstairs, you know, I just can’t right now. You just run out of breath and you’re dragging a box,” he said.

The paper mill is huge and the people who contracted it don’t all work in the same area, in fact Phillips said he’s the only one from his department who got sick.

“It just so happens, this freak thing - all these people are getting sick and no one… it just happens, there’s nothing you can do and it wasn’t, you know, the paper mill. They didn’t do it and it wasn’t a malicious intent at all, you know, just something that happened,” he explained.

He said the mill is still paying its employees while it’s closed for deep cleaning.

He is not medically cleared to go back to work, yet - due to shortness of breath and other lingering symptoms. But he looks forward to returning, eventually.

“I don’t let it get me down because when I get better I’ll go back to work,” he proclaimed.

Until then, the 20-year military veteran has three dogs - and new hobbies - to occupy his time. Besides learning how to raise chicken, Phillips is also restoring a vintage tractor.

“This one was considered a war tractor, that’s why it’s got this channel on it – what they would do is they would use it without tires on it to run generators back in WWII,” he explained.

After a mill in the U.P. was forced to close because of a fungal infection, we talk about what workers who were infected are feeling afterward.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.