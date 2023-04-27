Bipartisan proposal could give more state money to local governments

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The buzz around possible increases in shared revenue from the state is now becoming real. Legislators around the state announced their bipartisan proposal to give more state money to local governments.

20% of the state’s sales tax revenue would go back to municipalities, which is around $1.5 billion. Additionally, more than $500 million in new money will be directed toward local government innovation and public safety.

Rep. Pat Snyder (R-Wis.) says the Village of Rothschild, for example, would see a 76% increase in shared revenue funds. For Wausau, it would be about a 15% increase.

“We’re trying to do it on population because it’s been 20 years since shared revenue has been looked at and this will definitely enhance those abilities to be able to fix the services that we neglected over the last 20 years,” said Rep. Snyder.

Shared revenue is how municipalities pay for things like emergency services and roads. As 7 investigates previously reported, road budgets often get cut to provide required emergency services. This proposal mirrors much of the governor’s proposal made earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.