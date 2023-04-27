Aspirus YMCA in Weston to host free event for families on Saturday, April 29

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking for a fun and free event this Saturday won’t have to look far. The Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch will host Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29.

Stephanie Daniels is the Aspirus Branch and Childcare Services Director at the Woodson YMCA. She said Healthy Kids Day is a national Y event to promote healthy living and a healthy lifestyle in families and kids.

“Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by Connexus Care, who has been a great sponsor in promoting healthy kids. We invited 37 partners to come and join us to help promote what they have to offer for a healthy lifestyle,” Daniels.

She explained that during the summer school break, there is a drop in education, mental health, and physical well-being.

“So we want to bring all the resources together and show parents you know what there is out there for the summer for them,” Daniels explained.

The event is free to attend for members and nonmembers. Kids of all ages are welcome. There will be food for sale at the event.

The day includes face painting, an obstacle course, a magician and the pool will be open.

Healthy Kids Day is from 10 a-.m. to 2 p.m. Families can drop in at any time. The first 200 to 250 kids will receive a t-shirt. All of the events will be held indoors.

Daniels said the event will give parents a better idea of the programs available in the area for kids.

“I think there’s a lot of resources in the community that parents aren’t aware of. And by bringing all of our community partners under one roof, it really gives parents and easy access to summer activities and stuff that happens all year long,” said Daniel.’

The YMCA Aspirus branch is located at 3402 Howland Ave. in Weston.

