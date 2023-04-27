News and First Alert Weather App
2023 Summerfest App now available, free tickets to first 15,000 downloaders

(KFYR)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The official Summerfest App is now available for free to download on Apple and Google Play stores.

The first 15,000 fans who download the Summerfest App can also claim a free, one-day admission ticket on the first weekend of Summerfest between June 22-24, from 12– 4 p.m., while supplies last. There is a limit of one admission ticket per device and it’s not valid for admission to American Family Insurance concerts.

Summerfest App users will find it easy to navigate, with the most up-to-date information including:

  • Full lineup and schedule with artist information and bios
  • Ability to create a personalized schedule, based on which artists and bands you want to see
  • Interactive festival maps, and much more

Summerfest is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and will take place over three weekends June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

