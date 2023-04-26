News and First Alert Weather App
Woman and dog OK following Oneida County water rescue

Dog, woman rescue from icy waters on Tuesday, April 25
(Pine Lake Fire Rescue)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pine Lake Fire Department said a dog and a woman are safe following an ice rescue north of Rhinelander on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to Mohawk Shores Road around 3:30 p.m. for the report of a dog that had broken through the ice. When crews arrived they found a woman who was attempting to rescue a dog also in the water.

Two teams of two firefighters went out on the ice. Firefighters rescued the woman using her canoe. Rescuers then pulled the dog out of the water. The Newbold Fire Department assisted with their airboat to pick up the firefighters and dog and bring them back to shore.

The woman was treated at a hospital. The dog was transported to Northern Paws by Oneida County Humane Society for evaluation.

