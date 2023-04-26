Wisconsin to end emergency response to COVID

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has made plans to move away from an emergency response to the virus to COVID-19.

At the beginning of the pandemic, DHS provided daily data updates regarding the virus and its spread. The briefings were led by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and DHS health leaders. The public health emergency was a trigger for federal and state funding to become available.

DHS’ covid dashboard included county data, age demographic information, and age and location data about people who died from COVID.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said the COVID data dashboard will be changing.

“It’s going to go from daily, probably to weekly, if not more. But we’re going to keep updating it just like we do our other webpages on communicable diseases, but they are going to be consolidated,” said Standridge.

The federal government announced the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency will end May 11. In Wisconsin, some programs, including COVID-19 testing and vaccine services, will continue to undergo changes in the coming months.

