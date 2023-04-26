Veterans Benefit Expo to be held Friday in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans and their family members are invited to attend the Veterans Benefits Expo in Rhinelander. It’s Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hodag Dome, located at 863 Hodag Dome Drive.

Nearly 75 vendors will be on hand to talk to veterans about the benefit they are entitled to.

“Health care is a big thing. A lot of veterans, and non-veterans pay too much for insurance. And they may be eligible for VA health care,” said Tammy Javenkoski, the Veterans Service Officer in Oneida County.

She said the State Department of Veterans Affairs will also be at the expo to talk about benefits specifically for Wisconsin veterans. Other veterans offer equestrian programs, and hunting and fishing-- all free for veterans.

Veterans, their family members, and surviving spouses of veterans should all attend.

“There are many benefits out there for surviving spouses that they may not know. And if you’re a friend or a family, and you keep an eye on a veteran, we encourage them to attend also. They might find something out for a veteran and be able to help them,” said Javenkoski,

Veterans do not even need to be Oneida County residents. They can also be residents from outside of Wisconsin.

“The more information we can give out to veterans, the better it is for them,” she said.

Javenkoski said the event gives people the opportunity to learn about a number of veterans’ benefits and programs.

“I guarantee anybody who shows up is going to walk away knowing more than when they came. I’ve been doing this job for over 17 years, and I guarantee I’m going to learn something.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.