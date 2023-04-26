News and First Alert Weather App
‘Stuff the Bus/Desk’ registration opens Monday

(Pixabay)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Stuff the School Bus/Desk’ is a collaborative community initiative led by United Way to ensure every student has the supplies they need to learn for the school year.

All families with financial need are eligible to receive free school supplies.

To participate, parents or guardians must register between May 1 and August 3. Register here by clicking the ‘Stuff the Desk’ banner or call 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

School supplies will be distributed during “Stuff the Desk” on August 18 and 19 at East Junior High School located at 311 Lincoln St. in Wisconsin Rapids. Registrants must select a pick-up time. Each time slot is limited to 125 students, so early registration is recommended.

Time slots include:

  • Friday, August 18, 3 p.m.
  • Friday, August 18, 3:30 p.m.
  • Friday, August 18, 4 p.m.
  • Friday, August 18, 4:30 p.m.
  • Friday, August 18, 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 19, 8 a.m.
  • Saturday, August 19, 8:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, August 19, 9 a.m.

Registration must be submitted by August 3. Walk-ins will only be accepted on Saturday, August 19 between 10-10:30 a.m. and supplies are not guaranteed.

This initiative relies on the support of the community through monetary and school supply donations. Participating families may not receive every item requested by classrooms as teachers and school districts vary in supply requests. Contact your child’s school if other supplies are needed.

You can make a difference in students’ lives with school supplies or monetary donations collected at the Stuff the School Bus collection event at Lunch By The River on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Later, the donated school supplies are distributed to local students in need during the Stuff the Desk event.

