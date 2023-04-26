Spencer’s Hunter Luepke prepares for the NFL Draft

FARGO, ND. (WSAW) - Spencer’s Hunter Luepke had the NFL in his sights when he was running through defenders on his way to 82 touchdowns in his high school career

That is close to being a reality.

The Spencer native and now former North Dakota State fullback is preparing for the NFL Draft this weekend, where he is projected to go anywhere from rounds four to seven.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much. Trying to stay calm and collective. Control things I can control,” Luepke told NewsChannel 7.

The number one fullback in the draft, according to multiple NFL Draft sights, got his start for his hometown Spencer/Columbus Rockets.

From the time Luepke stepped on the football field in second or third grade—he is unsure which specific year it was—the passion was clear.

“I love football, and I wanted to be on the field as much as possible.”

It was then he decided he wanted to do everything to make that happen. From second grade to his senior season, Luepke grew in stature to 6′2,” 225 yards while maintaining his speed. Most time, he looked like a fully grown adult compared to the defenders he went up against.

”I set my goals really high from a young age and I worked towards those,” Luepke said. “I think that’s really important when you want to get to where you want to be.”

Luepke was already thinking about the NFL. And he has certainly proven his worth since his days tearing through central Wisconsin high school football. In his final three seasons at North Dakota State, Luepke rushed for 1,622 yards with 23 touchdowns. He won two national championships, scoring three touchdowns in the Bisons’ 2021 victory.

The North Dakota State Bison defeated Montana State 38-10 in the FCS Championship. They were lead by Hunter Luepke's 3 touchdown performance. This is the 9th championship in program history for @NDSUfootball.#FCSChampionship pic.twitter.com/Gs2xwDLqUK — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 8, 2022

”I thought I learned quite a bit in high school just with football and mental strength and stuff like that,” Luepke said. “But you get to college and you keep learning. And you get to the next level, and you’ll keep learning.”

As dominant as he was, he touts his versatility as his best asset.

“If I’m on the field, I’m happy. So anywhere I can be, that’s my goal. It’s just to be out there,” Luepke said.

Now comes the nervous part. Luepke is two months away from being fully cleared to play after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in November. He missed the Senior Bowl and participating in workouts at the NFL Combine, but he returned for NDSU’s Pro Day.

Spencer native Hunter Luepke was able to return to the field for NDSU's Pro Day today.



It's his first chance to impress NFL scouts as he hopes to improve his draft stock ahead of the April draft.



Thanks to @jackwallacetv for the video. #NDSUProDay @HunterLuepke pic.twitter.com/t1CDWUxnYD — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) March 30, 2023

Luepke is now just a few days away from finding out where he will start his NFL career. And the dream that he had as a second grader is nearing reality.

”To be able to be one step closer to achieving my childhood dreams and my goals that I’ve had for however many years now is unreal.”

Many family and friends will be traveling out to Fargo, North Dakota where Luepke lives to watch the NFL Draft with him. However, he and his wife will be watching the draft separately until he hears his name to make it easier.

