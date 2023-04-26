Project Lifesaver brings kids home safely thanks to quicker response

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a parent’s worst nightmare Tuesday they received a call alerting them their child went missing. Luckily the child was found safe and quickly with the help of being signed up for a program that helps emergency staff track their location.

Multiple agencies in Wood County are part of a program called Project Lifesaver. The child was found before it could be utilized, but how it would have been used in this situation gives law enforcement reason to advise everyone to sign up for it.

Fire engines, ambulances, and Wood County emergency staff were deployed quickly to the call that a student from Washington Elementary School had gone missing around noon.

“It was a 9-year-old that left the school grounds. We sent resources right away from the Marshfield department,” said Lt. Jason Punke, Marshfield Police Department. “We were able to build a perimeter very quickly and as a result of that we were able to locate the child without any incident.”

In just 15 minutes, emergency staff traveling from across the county were alerted the search was off and the child was found safe.

The reason so many responded so quickly though, is Project Lifesaver.

“A program run in Wood County that helps adults and children with special needs or have special impairments that put them at high risk for wandering or becoming lost,” said Deputy Fire Chief Troy Weiland, Marshfield Fire and Rescue.

Once signed up, children wear a trackable bracelet that works using radio frequency. Typically, first responders immediately go to where the person was last seen. With the help of other agencies that use the same devices, they’re able to triangulate and locate a signal.

“Today, the person that was at risk, or that became lost, was a child that was signed up in the program. So, once we get that information we’re dispatched through the county, and we are able to locate the frequency number for that individual’s bracelet and then we can enter it into our devices to help track that person,” added Chief Weiland.

The county-wide program ranges from Marshfield to Grand Rapids and has all hands on deck.

“We appreciate everyone’s help. We had multiple agencies en route who were already trying to help out so there’s no hesitation when a child goes missing everyone’s on one team,” said Chief Weiland.

Lt. Punke also said the department had another case back in the fall that they located a missing girl because of the program, and they believe it likely saved her life.

