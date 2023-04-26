Portion of Business 51 in Schofield closed due to storm sewer failure

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) The northbound lane of Business 51 in Schofield is closed for necessary pavement repairs.

The location is on Business 51 from Ross Avenue to Drott Street. The sidewalk on the east side of the road has also been closed. Traffic can still use Business 51 as the southbound lanes and the left lane in the northbound direction are still open.

A storm sewer failure is to blame.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.