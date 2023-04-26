News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portion of Business 51 in Schofield closed due to storm sewer failure

Crews repairing pavement following storm sewer failure
Crews repairing pavement following storm sewer failure(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) The northbound lane of Business 51 in Schofield is closed for necessary pavement repairs.

The location is on Business 51 from Ross Avenue to Drott Street. The sidewalk on the east side of the road has also been closed. Traffic can still use Business 51 as the southbound lanes and the left lane in the northbound direction are still open.

A storm sewer failure is to blame.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Fireworks GIF
Rib Mountain, Wausau, Rothschild, Schofield and Weston to team up for 4th of July fireworks show
"Ma" Pesch leaves behind a big legacy in Stevens Point.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: “Ma” Pesch
Garland Joseph Nelson. (Source: Caldwell County Detention Center)
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to murders of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault

Latest News

David Genrich
Trial ordered for man accused cutting brake lines to 3 vehicles
Free slow moving vehicle signs available to Wisconsin farmers
Dog, woman rescue from icy waters on Tuesday, April 25
Woman and dog OK following Oneida County water rescue
1 injured, 1 arrested following stabbing in Shawano