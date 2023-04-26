News and First Alert Weather App
Packers officially announce Rodgers trade, Rodgers introduced as a Jet

The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving...
The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving to meet the team on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.(NY Jets Twitter page)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aaron Rodgers trade is official. Aaron Rodgers was introduced as a New York Jet on Thursday, ending months of speculation about Rodgers’ future.

Rodgers answered questions from the New York Media in a Wednesday press conference.

“It’s a surreal day for me after spending 18 years in the same city,” Rodgers said. “That chapter is over now. I’m excited about the new adventure here.”

Among many reasons, Rodgers explained his primary goal was to play for a winning team.

“I’m an old guy, so I want to be a part of a team that can win at all. I believe this is a place where we can get that done,” Rodgers said, adding their Super Bowl 3 trophy was looking “lonely.”

“I really believe that this is where I’m supposed to be.”

The Packers released official statements about the trade and the departure of their starting quarterback for the past 15 seasons.

“Aaron had an incredible career with the Packers,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said. “During a team-record 18-year career, he brought great joy to our fans through a Super Bowl championship, countless thrilling victories and breathtaking quarterback plays. He made playing quarterback look easy. As great a player as he is, what stands out most for me is his toughness – his willingness to play through pain. He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We were proud to have had him as the leader of our team through his impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community.”

He continued, “We wish Aaron well in New York and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay to retire his No. 12, celebrate his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and unveil his name on the Lambeau Field façade.”

“We are eternally grateful for all that Aaron gave the Packers the last 18 years,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “While he undoubtedly will be remembered as one of the best players in our franchise’s storied history for all his accomplishments on the field, it is his competitive greatness, leadership and toughness that make him such a special player and person. The daily expectations he placed on himself and his teammates were instrumental in all that we accomplished during a special era of Packers football. We wish Aaron nothing but success and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay in the future and celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many great players, but none better than Aaron,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I will always be grateful for our time together, both on and off the field. The mark he left on our organization, players and coaches cannot be overstated. His drive for competitive greatness and the standards he set for everyone, including himself, made our team better. Ultimately, he made me a better coach. I will never forget his post-practice interactions with our families. His ability to connect with kids, including my own, was a great example for our locker room. He was and will always be a great representative of the ‘G’ and what it means to be a Green Bay Packer!”

