Longtime Wausau East band director will return to classroom following complaint

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East High School Band Director Rob Perkins will be returning to the classroom following an investigation.

According to a news release from the Wausau School District, a complaint about Perkins was made a couple of weeks ago. According to a news release, an investigation began.

A district spokeswoman said the student did exactly what they should have done when they felt uncomfortable.

“That said, while our mission at the Wausau School District is to advance student learning, achievement, and success – this very much applies to our staff, too. With that in mind, our investigation revealed there’s an educational opportunity,” stated Diana White.

She said to address the concerns brought forward, the Wausau School District will also be working with a consultant to better understand and improve the experiences our students and staff are having in our schools. This process will involve both students and staff – offering an opportunity for the Wausau School District to be better and do better.

No other details about the incident were released.

