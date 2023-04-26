News and First Alert Weather App
Kronenwetter ranked the 2nd safest city in Wisconsin

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter is making strides in making the community safe.

Safewise is a home security company that factors in a city’s property and violent crimes. They have ranked Kronenwetter as the second safest city in the state. Coming in just behind Mukwonago. As the second safest city, the Kronenwetter Police Department sees it as recognition for their hard work.

“It’s a nice feeling, its always nice to see your village ranked so highly, certainly better than being on the bottom I think it’s a win for the whole village,” said Terry McHugh, Kronenwetter Police Chief. “It’s interesting to see the progress we’ve made as a department and as a village. We just keep making good strides here’s just another example of that.”

Last year Kronenwetter ranked ninth.

Chief McHugh said there are many contributing factors leading to the ranking. Violent crimes are 86% lower than the national average and they only had a total of 23 property crimes last year. He added that it’s a team effort in terms of making the Kronenwetter community a great place to live.

“It’s just so many factors. One I think, a big one, is we are a bedrum community. Unlike so many other communities that have a lot of retail and such, we don’t have a lot of that so I think that takes down property crimes,” said McHugh.

Chief McHugh said this recognition is a great opportunity for the department. The tight-knit community solidifies the bonds between law enforcement and the people they serve every day. He said those things are what makes Kronenwetter special.

“We can’t know, not only do they help us spot and deter crime, detect crime there such a force, we are able to know were to put our efforts towards,” said Chief McHugh.

