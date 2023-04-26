HIGHLIGHTS: Track and field athletes race at the Wausau East Invitational, Wausau East Baseball beats Wisconsin Rapids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East was the place for high school sports on Tuesday, with the Wausau East Sawmill Invitational being held on the track while baseball hosted Wisconsin Rapids on the diamond.

Eight area teams met at Wausau East for the invitational, with Three Lakes, Merrill, Wausau West and Lakeland well represented. Kallie Volk jumped over 36 feet in the triple jump to take home the victory. On the track, Merrill’s Bailee Sommer finished off a 4x800 meter win on the girls side. In the 1600 meter race, Lakeland’s Ada Ernst took home first place.

On the boys side, Wausau East’s Ralph Pegues edged his teammate in the 100 meters to win the final heat of the met.

On the diamond, Wausau East was able to record their first conference win of the season after coming back to defeat Wisconsin Rapids. After Rapids jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two and a half innings, Wausau East roared back with four runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth inning. They eventually won, 12-9.

