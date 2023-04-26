News and First Alert Weather App
Free slow moving vehicle signs available to Wisconsin farmers

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Wisconsin farmers are eligible to receive a free slow-moving vehicle sign.

Limited quantities of signs are available now at Marathon Feed in Marathon, and ProVision Partners in Stratford, Auburndale and Hixton. Rural Mutual will also distribute signs at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 18-20, in Baraboo.

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute’s National Farm Medicine Center, Rural Mutual Insurance Company, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program, the family of Mike Biadasz and the Auction of Champions have partnered to make the signs available.

The signs are to improve visibility and save lives on public roadways. An SMV sign is a reflective orange triangle bordered with red that warns other road users that the vehicle displaying the sign is traveling slower than the normal speed of traffic. The first batch of SMV signs was distributed at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in December.

