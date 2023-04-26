News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Suntastic Wednesday followed by showers moving in

Beautiful Wednesday as breezy and wet weather returns Thursday and at times, Friday
Suntastic weather returns for Wednesday as temperatures begin to warm up throughout the rest of the week
By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of sunshine returns Wednesday, as the next storm system begins to take shape across the Upper Midwest for the end of the week. Expect generally light winds from the southwest throughout Wednesday afternoon, with breezy and much warmer conditions arriving along a warm front for Thursday morning and afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine with clouds building throughout the day
Plenty of sunshine with clouds building throughout the day(WSAW)

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the rest of the week before a large cool down arrives throughout the weekend. Eventually, a very strong cold front will crash through Wisconsin Saturday, keeping showers in the forecast throughout the end of the week and into the weekend, with rain, sleet and snow showers possible for Sunday morning and again Sunday evening. Many areas will have some snow showers going back to work on the first day of May Monday, with a very slow warming trend expected for the first weekend of May.

Suntastic weather disappears quickly throughout the next several days
Suntastic weather disappears quickly throughout the next several days(WSAW)

