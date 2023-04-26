Bridging the food gap: UWSP and credit union team up to pack backpacks with food for hungry children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One in 8 children faces hunger in Wisconsin, but a community service project right here in Wausau is trying to change that number.

Take a bag, and fill it with food. It’s a simple task but with an important outcome.

“School children today really need to have nutritional elements in their diet. I think a lot of them aren’t getting that when they get to school. The free food program has ended because of the ending of the pandemic restrictions, and I just think that if kids don’t have a good nutritional base, especially if they are going home on weekends, they might not have all the food they need,” says Deb Dorshorst Wausau Chapter Coordinator of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Alumni Association.

The Blessings in Backpacks program has been bridging the food gap in the local school district for a while. Here’s how the program works...

Students receive a backpack each Friday with easy-to-prepare meals and snacks. The backpacks include two breakfast items, two snacks, and two lunches of easy-to-prepare food items such as oatmeal, granola bars, and mac and cheese. They then return the backpacks on Monday mornings.

The project relies heavily on volunteers and donations,

“We had 15 volunteers from the Wausau chapter and they packed many items for the Wausau, DC Everest, and Mosinee school districts,” says Deb Dorshorst Wausau Chapter Coordinator of the UWSP Alumni Association

Mrs. Wisconsin America Sasha Everett an alumnus of U-W-S-P also participated in the packing. They have been packing bags for Blessings In A Bag since 2017. The Connexus credit union also participated in the packing event for the first time but was not a stranger to community service. they say it will not be their last event,

“Events like this are incredibly important to our community. There are many people that are in need, whether it’s food insecurity or housing insecurity today we are talking about food insecurity making sure kids have a full stomach when they go home at night and go to sleep”, says Craig Stancher, Director of Member Experience at Connexus Credit Union.

Taking time out of the day to fill backpacks with love and food… so that no child goes hungry and can reach their full potential. Thinking of others more than yourself. That is the true purpose of volunteering.

Donations are always welcome and appreciated. To donate or find out how you can get involved in the program, visit the Blessings in a Backpack Website at

https://bibdcewausau.org/get-involved

