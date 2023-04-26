News and First Alert Weather App
Trial ordered for man accused cutting brake lines to 3 vehicles

David Genrich
David Genrich(Lincoln County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man accused of cutting the brake lines to a man’s vehicle three different times will head to trial.

David Genrich, of Athens, is charged with three counts of attempted homicide, three counts of attempted first-degree recklessly endangering safety and three counts of criminal damage to property. He appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. After hearing testimony from an investigator a judge ruled there is enough evidence for a trial to be held.

Investigators said the victim’s brake lines were cut on March 27, March 31 and April 4. According to court documents, after the second incident, the victim set up a surveillance camera.

Officers made contact with Genrich the following day. Court documents state he admitted to cutting the brake lines. Investigators said Genrich wanted to date the victim’s girlfriend.

Wednesday, Genrich’s motion to have his bond lowered was denied.

