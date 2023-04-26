News and First Alert Weather App
Annual “Hands Around the Courthouse” returns after COVID

(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - April is Strengthening Families Month, formerly known as Child Abuse Awareness Month, and people gathered at the Marathon County courthouse Tuesday for the annual “Hands Around the Courthouse” event.

Hundreds of child abuse cases are processed through the court each year with many going unreported. Marathon County has programs such as “Family Keys” and “Casa” which keep families together and gives a court-appointed advocate to a child in protective care.

Experts say that anybody can help a family in need regardless of any professional expertise.

Social Services Director Christa Jensen said, “There is something everybody can do whether it is mentoring a youth or providing information on how to budget or running to grab a gallon of milk from the grocery store for a parent who might be struggling. We can all do something.”

Support of the community is important to strengthening families and keeping them together. If you would like to volunteer, Casa is looking for advocate volunteers in the fall to help with cases.

