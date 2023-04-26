News and First Alert Weather App
14-year-old dies after ATV crashes into a tree, sheriff says

By Ken Daley and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A 14-year-old girl died after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a tree Tuesday, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Another 14-year-old girl was injured in the accident. She was taken to the hospital, but the severity of her injuries was not disclosed.

Deputies said the girls were not wearing helmets when they were riding the ATV around 6:15 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, they failed to negotiate a curve, hit a tree and were both thrown from the ATV.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it really hits home and affects everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

