1 injured, 1 arrested following stabbing in Shawano

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man is in custody in the Shawano County Jail after police said he stabbed another man in the stomach.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 100 block of Acorn Street. Police said the victim was a 22-year-old man from Keshena. He was flown to a hospital in Neenah for treatment of his injuries.

The victim provided police with a description of the suspect. He was arrested nearby.

Police said no one else is in danger.

