News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin drunk drivers could pay child support if a parent is killed

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new bill is pushing for stricter drunk driving laws in Wisconsin, if it passes drunk drivers could soon pay child support if they kill a parent.

A collection of Wisconsin legislators are trying to do what Missouri failed to do last year. The law is called Bentley’s Law. If passed the law would make convicted drunk drivers who killed a parent pay child support. It all started when the grandmother of Bentley Cecelia Williams advocated her grandson should be given child support after a drunk driver killed his parents and younger brother.

Senator Cory Tomczyk, District 29 of Mosinee had no problem supporting the bill he says it’s just the right thing to do.

“What it’s going to do is it’s going to provide something to support those children if their parents are gone. They shouldn’t just have to deal with it if a parent is killed by a drunk driver,” said Senator Tomczyk.

One question that still needs to be answered is, “What is a vehicle?” Some may argue it can be a snowmobile, an ATV, or even a boat. Senator Tomczyk says this question should not be up for debate. He says if someone drives drunk in any form and they kill a parent they should have to pay child support.

“It should be all vehicles, but I’d have to re-confirm what the state definition of a vehicle is as it applies to the statute. How the word vehicle is defined within in the statutes will determine if it covers everything or just an automobile,” said Senator Tomczyk.

Tennessee is the only state to get Bentley’s law passed in the legislature. More than a dozen states including Wisconsin are in the middle of trying to get the law passed as well.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
In this image provided by Comite Champagne, cans of Miller High Life beer sit in a container...
‘The Champagne of Beers’ leaves French producers frothing
UTV Crash
1 hurt in Iola UTV crash
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Numerous vehicles broken into in Wausau, Rothschild and Rib Mountain

Latest News

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says they've already received complaints with people...
Safety remains top priority during ATV & UTV season
You Know You're From...Stevens Point
TONIGHT at 10: Community remembers man synonymous with Little League baseball
Details like what is considered a vehicle and how much an offender would pay are still being...
Bill would make drunk drivers who killed parents pay child support
Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet and take a safety class before riding
Thinking safety as ATV/UTV season begins