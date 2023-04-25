Statewide vote now open to name newly-hatched peregrine falcons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service is looking to rally your team spirit with a special peregrine falcon naming contest in honor of some of Wisconsin’s most beloved college mascots.

It could be your alma mater or maybe your favorite mascot in Wisconsin sports, just make sure it gets the recognition it deserves by voting to name this year’s chicks after big personalities like Bucky, Phlash, and Clash.

Whether you shout, “Go Mighty Titans!”, “Rise up and Light the Flame!”, or “Back Bucky!”, till the very end, this year’s contest is just for you. The names with the most votes will be given to the falcon chicks that hatch at WPS and We Energies power plants this spring.

The first two chicks hatched Monday night at We Energies’ Oak Creek Power Plant. A total of 13 more chicks are expected in the coming days and weeks across their nesting sites.

Choose from:

Bucky — in honor of Bucky Badger, University of Wisconsin – Madison

Pounce — in honor of Pounce Panther, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Stormer — in honor of the Stormers, Milwaukee Area Technical College

Clash — in honor of Clash the Titan, University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh

Iggy — in honor of Iggy the Golden Eagle, Marquette University

Willie — in honor of Willie Warhawk, University of Wisconsin – Whitewater

Blu — in honor of Blu the Blugold, University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire

Sly — in honor of Sly Fox, Fox Valley Technical College

Stryker — in honor of Stryker the Eagle, University of Wisconsin – La Crosse

Newton — in honor of Newton the Eagle, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Stevie — in honor of Stevie Pointer, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Rudy — in honor of Rudy the Red Hawk, Gateway Technical College

Maximus — in honor of Maximus the Gray Wolf, Moraine Park Technical College

Ollie — in honor of Ollie the Owl, Waukesha County Technical College

Freddy — in honor of Freddy the Falcon, Concordia University

Phlash — in honor of Phlash the Phoenix, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay

Ranger — in honor of Ranger Bear, University of Wisconsin – Parkside

T.C. — in honor of T.C. Timberwolf, Northcentral Technical College

Musko — in honor of Musko the Muskie, Lakeland University

Grit — in honor of Grit the Cougar, Mid-State Technical College

Pete — in honor of Pio Pete, Carroll University

Lenny — in honor of Lenny the Snow Leopard, Lakeshore Technical College

Ember — in honor of Ember the Firebird, Carthage College

Sammy — in honor of Sammy Sabre, Marian University

Buzz — in honor of Buzz Yellowjacket, University of Wisconsin – Superior

Roscoe — in honor of Roscoe Raider, Milwaukee School of Engineering

Norby — in honor of Norby the Green Knight, St. Norbert College

Angel — in honor of the Blue Angels, Mount Mary University

Viking — in honor of Blu the Viking, Lawrence University

You can vote as many times as you want until May 9, to make sure your favorite name(s) make the cut. Be sure to #SquawktheVote by voting here and sharing this page with all of your friends to join in.

