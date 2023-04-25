State park passes now available at Marathon Co. Public Library

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR and the Marathon County Public Library are excited to announce the ‘Check Out State Parks at Your Library’ program that will make state park day passes available to library card holders.

Starting May 1, MCPL patrons can check out a free vehicle pass at its Wausau location. Passes are valid for one 2023 date of your choice at any Wisconsin state park, forest, or recreation area where admission is required. The pass is good for everyone in your vehicle so bring family and friends.

Five passes will be available each week at the Circulation Desk on the first floor of the Wausau headquarters. Passes cannot be reserved, mailed, or sent to another location. Families may check out one pass per month. Library card holders must be in good standing to check out the pass.

This program is a collaborative effort between the DNR, Wisconsin Library Association’s Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the C.D. Besadny Conservation Fund from the National Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.

This program will run through December 31 or until supplies run out.

For more information, call 715-261-7200, or learn more about the Check Out State Parks at Your Library program at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/outwigo.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.