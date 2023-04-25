Spring into healthy eating with recipes from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers’ Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is estimated that less than 3% of Americans are meeting the recommended intake for potassium. Potatoes provide one of the most concentrated and affordable sources of potassium. Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning with two delicious potassium-rich recipes.

INGREDIENTS

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 Tbsp ground coriander

3 Tbsp ground tumeric

2 tsp ground ginger

3 Tbsp smoked paprika

4 Tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cayenne

1 tsp MSG optional

2.2 lbs russet potatoes washed, sliced into ¼-inch pieces

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp kosher salt

Tahini Dressing

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp water

2 Tbsp tahini

1 clove garlic finely chopped

1 tsp sea salt

⅛ tsp ground cayenne

Cucumber Salad

2 cups cherry tomatoes halved

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper freshly ground

2 cups English cucumbers diced ½-inch

½ cup red onion diced ½-inch

½ cup fresh mint chopped

¼ cup fresh dill chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

To prepare the shawarma spiced potatoes, mix all the spices together in a small bowl until well incorporated. Set aside while you slice the potatoes. Slice the potatoes into ¼-inch slices and drizzle them with olive oil. Season the potatoes generously with the shawarma spice. Preheat oven to 375°F. Arrange the potatoes in an even layer on a silicon-lined baking sheet. Roast the potatoes for 20-25 minutes or until golden and crisp. The potatoes may need a flip in the oven about halfway through the cooking process. Keep warm until ready to serve.

To make the tahini dressing, combine the lemon juice, water, tahini, garlic, salt, and cayenne in a small bowl and stir until well combined.

To make the cucumber salad, place the halved cherry tomatoes in a medium bowl and toss with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Allow the tomatoes to marinate for about 5-10 minutes, then add the cucumbers and red onions and toss to combine. Right before serving, add the fresh herbs to the tomatoes and cucumbers.

To assemble the dish, arrange the potatoes in a nice layer in the serving bowl. Drizzle the potatoes with the tahini dressing and top them with the cucumber salad.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb petite red potatoes about 15

1 Tbsp olive oil

1½ tsp kosher salt divided

½ cup sour cream

2 Tbsp brined capers drained and rinsed

2 tsp fresh flat-leaf parsley chopped

2 tsp fresh dill chopped

2 tsp whole grain mustard

1 tsp lemon zest

fresh flat-leaf parsley chopped, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place potatoes in a small bowl and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the salt; toss to coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake until fork-tender; about 40 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes.

Cut each potato in half crosswise. Carefully scoop out potato pulp into a medium bowl leaving shells in tact. Place shells cut side up on baking sheet and bake in preheated oven until dry; about 10 more minutes. Cool completely; about 30 minutes.

Stir together potato pulp, sour cream, capers, parsley, dill, mustard, zest and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt. Spoon mixture generously into each potato shell.

