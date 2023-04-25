News and First Alert Weather App
Police presence at Tomahawk schools is precautionary response to unfounded threat

Photo source: Tomahawk School District website
Photo source: Tomahawk School District website(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk District Administrator Wendell Quesinberry said police presence to cover drop-off and pick-up times at Tomahawk schools on Tuesday is strictly precautionary.

Quesinberry said a student received a threat by email and police determined there was no actual cause for concern for student and staff safety. 

He said anytime students, staff, families, and/or community members hear something they should report it immediately to either authorities or school officials. 

Tomahawk School District also utilizes Speak Up, Speak Out Wisconsin. There is a link on its website for anyone who has a tip but prefers to remain anonymous.  Speak Up, Speak Out Wisconsin is a resource sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and allows anyone to submit a tip that can be quickly routed to the proper authorities.

A letter sent to families read:

Dear Families & Staff,

This afternoon the School District of Tomahawk was made aware of an email received by one of our students that contained a potential threat of violence to be carried out on school grounds. The School Administration in partnership with the Tomahawk Police Department is investigating the matter. Contact was made with the individual responsible for the threat and the Police Department has determined no students or staff are in any danger, therefore we will have a regularly scheduled school day tomorrow, April 25.

We wanted to take this opportunity to inform you of the situation and assure you that there is no higher priority than the safety of our students and staff. While we are satisfied with the conclusions made by the Police Department that our students and staff are safe, out of an abundance of caution there will be an increased police presence on campus during the school day tomorrow. Knowing that students process information like this in different ways and on their own timelines, our counselors will be available and willing to connect with anyone who needs support tomorrow.

