Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault

Jordan Huffman
Jordan Huffman(Bevard County Jail (Florida))
By Heather Poltrock and Emily Davies
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -- The former Plover youth pastor charged with child sexual assault is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in his case this summer.

Jordan Huffman, 52, is charged with eight counts including first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Huffman was arrested last August in Florida. He was extradited to Wisconsin and remained in custody until September. He’s free on a $100,000 cash bond. According to online court records, Huffman will be monitored by GPS or electronic monitoring.

Court documents state the alleged victim said the crimes began in 2017 when the victim was 12 years old. Authorities were told Huffman was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover when he was contacted to mentor the victim. The incidents were reported by the alleged victim’s father in June. Court documents stated the assaults happened more than a dozen times over a two-year span.

The alleged victim stated that nothing sexual in nature had occurred at Woodlands Church, but that some assaults happened in Huffman’s office at his next place of employment, Forest Lakes District in Stevens Point.

Online court records show a plea hearing his scheduled for June 23.

