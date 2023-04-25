News and First Alert Weather App
Mid-State to host ‘Mom & Me’ event for Mother’s Day

By Sean White
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College’s Nail Technician and Culinary Arts programs will team up to host the first-ever ‘Mom & Me’ event on May 11, for Mother’s Day.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Mid-State’s nail technician lab, The Salon at Mid-State, and the Gourmet Café, all on the Wisconsin Rapids Campus.

Nail services will be provided by Mid-State Nail Technician program students and staff, with appointments available from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Brunch will be prepared by Mid-State Culinary Arts program students and staff from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We are so excited to bring our Nail Technician and Culinary Arts programs together for this unique event to celebrate mothers,” said Missy Skurzewski-Servant, Dean, Business & Information Technology. “All moms who attend will even receive a special gift courtesy of The Salon at Mid-State, the Gourmet Café, and Mission Coffee House – Wisconsin Rapids.”

Nail services include manicures for $10, pedicures for $25, or both for $30. Children under 10 will receive nail services and brunch at half price. Appointments for nail services are preferred and can be made by calling The Salon at Mid-State at 715-422-5531. Brunch is $12, and no reservations are necessary.

To learn more, visit mstc.edu/mom-and-me.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

