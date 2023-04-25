Joint Committee on Finance to hold listening session on governor’s budget in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Joint Finance Committee will hold a public hearing Wednesday in Minocqua regarding the governor’s biennial budget.

The JFC is a bipartisan group that includes senators and representatives. The listening session is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakeland Union High School. The hearing is a chance for people to provide their feedback about the governer’s budget.

Attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the list to testify. Click here to submit a comment. Listening sessions were held earlier this month in Waukesha, Eau Claire, and Wisconsin Dells.

Lakeland Union High School is located at 9573 State Highway 70 in Minocqua.

