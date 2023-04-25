News and First Alert Weather App
Homeless shelter Mary's Place expanding to Wisconsin Rapids

Side by side of current Mary's Place location and New location Wisconsin Rapids
Side by side of current Mary's Place location and New location Wisconsin Rapids(Mary's Place)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Mary’s Place, a non-profit organization, provides short-term housing for adult men and women.

It has been in operation for 18 years but is now expanding its reach to Wisconsin Rapids to have more space to support more families.

The Marshfield location has a 19-person capacity. Wisconsin Rapids can house up to 30.

Site Manager Peter McDonald grew up in Wisconsin Rapids and will move from his home in Marshfield back to Wisconsin Rapids to manage the new location. It will be located at 520 8th Avenue South.

“There’s nothing like that in Wisconsin Rapids right now, and the homeless problem and people in recovery from drugs and alcohol, they need a place. That’s why I came here years ago. I needed a place to get my life back together again,” says McDonald.

He says the impact it will have on the community is unlimited, by giving people “the chance to start over like being reborn.”

McDonald says the simple things really do matter.

“I want to be there to give people a place to get their lives back together and just the little things like taking a shower or looking for a job.”

Mary’s Place is asking for volunteers to help with its construction cleanup.

The anticipated open date of the Wisconsin Rapids location is sometime in June of 2023.

