Gov. Evers approves Highway 107 improvements in Marathon County

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.3 million contract to improve Highway 107, between North Street and Maratech Avenue in the village of Marathon City.

Work is scheduled to begin May 1. During construction, WIS 107 will have single-lane closures, reduced lane widths and temporary modifications to business access points.

Crews will mill and overlay the existing concrete pavement and apply a concrete overlay on the deck surface of two bridge structures over the Big Rib River. Additional work includes the replacement of the guardrail and deteriorated curb and gutter.

Construction is scheduled for completion by October 2023. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

