News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers approves Highway 107 improvements in Marathon County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.3 million contract to improve Highway 107, between North Street and Maratech Avenue in the village of Marathon City.

Work is scheduled to begin May 1. During construction, WIS 107 will have single-lane closures, reduced lane widths and temporary modifications to business access points.

Crews will mill and overlay the existing concrete pavement and apply a concrete overlay on the deck surface of two bridge structures over the Big Rib River. Additional work includes the replacement of the guardrail and deteriorated curb and gutter.

Construction is scheduled for completion by October 2023. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous vehicles broken into in Wausau, Rothschild and Rib Mountain
Fireworks GIF
Rib Mountain, Wausau, Rothschild, Schofield and Weston to team up for 4th of July fireworks show
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Train and truck collide in Wauwautosa
Train and FedEx truck collide in Wauwatosa
Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens

Latest News

Areas of sprinkles and flurries are possible for the early to mid afternoon hours Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns Tuesday with a handful of afternoon sprinkles
F-35 US Aircraft fighter jet
First F-35 comes to Madison’s Truax Field on Tuesday
Shawarma Spiced Potato Bowl
Increasing your potassium consumption with a tasty potato dish
Sunrise 7 - April 25, 2023
7 Things You Need To Know - April 25, 2023