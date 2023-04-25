News and First Alert Weather App
David’s Bridal warns of job cuts in Wisconsin, hopes to avoid closing stores

By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – David’s Bridal is assuring customers in Wisconsin that its stores will remain open, despite a state filing indicating the company plans to shave nearly 150 jobs in the state.

The Department of Workforce Development’s list of layoff notices shows the bridal shop told the agency a layoff or closing could occur and a total of 147 jobs may be affected. The locations where the cuts could occur are in Appleton, Ashwaubenon, Brookfield, Eau Claire, Greenfield, and Madison.

A DWD representative noted the filing listed multiple outcomes, including closing stores or laying off employees.

David’s Bridal spokesperson Laura McKeever pointed out the filing was required by federal law and the embattled retailer is working to find a buyer and seeks to protect as many jobs as possible. As for the impact on customers, McKeever said the company “expect(s) dresses will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted.”

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

