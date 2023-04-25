News and First Alert Weather App
Butler’s 56 points spoils Giannis’ return, pushes Bucks to brink of elimination

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of Game 4...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Bucks 119-114. Jimmy Buttler scored 56 points. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination.

The 56 points also became Butler’s career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami — which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Bam Adebayo scored 15, Caleb Martin had 12 and Gabe Vincent scored 10 for the Heat.

Game 5 is at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Brook Lopez scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence with a bruised back and had a triple-double — 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Numerous vehicles broken into in Wausau, Rothschild and Rib Mountain

