Billboards display missing persons in Wisconsin to raise awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 200 people are appearing on billboards throughout the state this month because they are missing. Some have been missing since the 1940′s.

Tuesday makes 10 years since Marsha Loritz mom, Victoria Prokopovitz, disappeared.

Marsha’s stepdad is in prison for life, convicted of her mom’s murder in 2021, but her mom’s body has never been found. It’s the reason, her mom remains on the missing person’s list in Wisconsin, alongside hundreds of other missing loved ones across the state.

Loritz started Wisconsin Missing Person Advocacy in 2017. Every year, the non-profit pays for billboards in different parts of the state to bring attention to missing persons from those areas.

She also hosts an annual event to promote advocacy.

“People don’t realize that when they do see a post on Facebook that it’s a missing person, how important it is to share that information. And maybe they themselves don’t know anything. But when they share it, it could reach someone who does know something…and that person may think that it’s very minute. But it might be that that piece of information that law enforcement is waiting for to help bring answers to that family,” said Loritz.

The annual Missing Persons Awareness event is this Saturday at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office from 1 to 4 p.m. Bridges in downtown Green Bay will also light up yellow on Saturday in honor of the missing.

