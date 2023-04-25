News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

5-year-old dies from blunt force trauma; mother, boyfriend arrested

The family of 5-year-old Edward King Lamptey Jr. is speaking out after learning the child died from blunt force trauma. (Source: WLOX)
By Stephanie Poole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi family is mourning the death of a 5-year-old child as they plan his memorial service.

WLOX reports that 5-year-old Edward King Lamptey Jr. died from blunt force trauma earlier this month.

The boy’s family initially blamed mold in their home for his death. However, investigators found that wasn’t the case and the state medical examiner found wounds on Edward’s body.

Edward’s mother, 31-year-old Lachelle Washington, has since been charged with child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm.

Washington’s live-in boyfriend, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely, has been reportedly charged with murder.

Officers initially responded to a medical emergency involving Edward. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital with an autopsy revealing he suffered blunt-force trauma to the head and body.

“He loved to play. Loved to be around his siblings. He actually loved going to church,” Delphena Lodiong, Edward‘s aunt, said.

Memorial services are now being arranged for the 5-year-old.

“It’s very hard on the family now because it’s always tragic when a child dies, but in a way like this. It just hurts knowing that he suffered,” Lodiong said.

Lodiong suspects child abuse was at play and is asking for answers.

“With this being child abuse awareness month, I wish a lot of people would wake up and see the signs,” she said. “There were times when the kids kept to themselves. They didn’t talk a lot. They separated themselves from other children. It’s just small things that you don’t pick up on. "

She also said that Edward’s preschool program would send him home with food sporadically but that his mother provided what she could for her children.

“Chelly was a very caring person. She took the kids to church. She took care of her kids,” Lodiong said. “He has siblings who have to live with this. We’re going to provide them with as much love, care and understanding.”

Edward’s grandmother, Alice Carlisle, said the family is trying to cope with his death.

“We’re real heartbroken,” Carlisle said. “Both sides of the family are staying together.”

Edward celebrated his 5th birthday earlier this month.

Family and friends said they will hold a balloon release memorial on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Jones Park.

Edward’s body has been taken to Texas for funeral services.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous vehicles broken into in Wausau, Rothschild and Rib Mountain
Fireworks GIF
Rib Mountain, Wausau, Rothschild, Schofield and Weston to team up for 4th of July fireworks show
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Train and truck collide in Wauwautosa
Train and FedEx truck collide in Wauwatosa
Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Jury to deliberate in major Jan. 6 case against Proud Boys
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
FILE - From left, Brian Anthony Nelson II, Kurgan Nelson, Ragnar Nelson, Brantley Nelson and...
Autopsy: Parents, kids in burning Oklahoma home were shot
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
Man accused of stabbing Cash App founder gets new court date