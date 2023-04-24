News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

WisDOT announces weight limit removals for some north central region state highways

(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation North Central Region has announced the schedule for lifting the springtime posted road weight restrictions on some of the region’s state highways.

Weight restrictions will be lifted at noon on Monday, April 24 on the following highways:

  • WIS 54, Wood County, from the west Wood County line to WIS 80
  • WIS 54, Wood County, from the south intersection with WIS 80 to one mile west of the intersection with WIS 73
  • WIS 173, Wood County, from the north intersection with WIS 80 to Wood County G

Class II and Posted Road Restrictions end in Zone 3 Monday, April 24, at 12:01 am. Class II and Posted Road Restrictions will end in Zones 1 and 2 when conditions warrant. Class II and Posted Road Restrictions previously ended in Zones 4 and 5.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
In this image provided by Comite Champagne, cans of Miller High Life beer sit in a container...
‘The Champagne of Beers’ leaves French producers frothing
UTV Crash
1 hurt in Iola UTV crash
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 32nd Street S. and Airport Ave in Grand Rapids.
One person dead in police shooting in Wood Co.

Latest News

Train and truck collide in Wauwautosa
Train and FedEx truck collide in Wauwatosa
Peyton’s Promise launches new way to help those in need
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Pat Connaughton (24) celebrate during the...
REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo to return for Game 4
Culvert replacement project on Highway 32 in Oneida County to happen in May