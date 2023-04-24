WisDOT announces weight limit removals for some north central region state highways

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation North Central Region has announced the schedule for lifting the springtime posted road weight restrictions on some of the region’s state highways.

Weight restrictions will be lifted at noon on Monday, April 24 on the following highways:

WIS 54, Wood County, from the west Wood County line to WIS 80

WIS 54, Wood County, from the south intersection with WIS 80 to one mile west of the intersection with WIS 73

WIS 173, Wood County, from the north intersection with WIS 80 to Wood County G

Class II and Posted Road Restrictions end in Zone 3 Monday, April 24, at 12:01 am. Class II and Posted Road Restrictions will end in Zones 1 and 2 when conditions warrant. Class II and Posted Road Restrictions previously ended in Zones 4 and 5.

