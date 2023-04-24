Weston woman is still missing and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators say numerous ground searches for a missing Weston woman have not led to any significant developments in the case.

Tara Jane Sullivan, 47, is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the report of a cellphone found in Ringle and learned it belongs to Tara Jane Sullivan. Authorities went to her Weston home to return the phone. According to a news release, Sullivan wasn’t home. Deputies discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

That afternoon, off-duty officers of the Wausau Police Department were traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano County and saw Sullivan’s unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road. A search led by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has been initiated in the area along Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.

“We are grateful for the community’s concern and support,” said Sarah Severson, public information officer for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “We appreciate everyone that has called our office with a tip or helped us get the word out about Tara’s disappearance. We are confident someone saw something or knows something that will help us find Tara. We all want to see her come home safely.”

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department continues to communicate with family members, friends, and loved ones. They are also working with Shawano County and the Metro Everest Police Department. A search has been going on for days, but other angles are also being considered.

“We have searched the area where her vehicle was found and the area where her cell phone was found multiple times. They’ve brought in drone teams, we’ve had ground search teams, we’ve brought in dogs as well,” said Severson.

Severson said Sullivan has some connections in the Fox Valley area and it’s possible she has left both Marathon and Shawano counties. Severson also said they are processing evidence like her phone and vehicle.

Sullivan is described as 5 foot 7 inches. She’s 128 pounds and has green eyes. Her hair color is unknown. If you or you know anyone who can help with the Sullivan case you are asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office number at 715-261-1200.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.