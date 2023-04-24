News and First Alert Weather App
Rib Mountain, Wausau, Rothschild, Schofield and Weston to team up for 4th of July fireworks show

Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Schofield, and Weston have been asked by Katie Rosenberg to team up for a Fourth of July show
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Schofield, Weston and Wausau will partner for a Fourth of July fireworks celebration. It’s expected to be the largest fireworks show in northern Wisconsin.

In March, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg explained there is potential construction planned for Marathon Park which would prevent a fireworks show from taking place. The county is looking at replacing the water main through the park as well as updating the building’s connections. Assistant Director of Community Services at the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Marcus Aumann explained the water service in areas of the park was discovered to not be to code. Because of this work, there is the uncertainty of water availability and the project timeline so some events have been turned away.

She then asked area communities to partner to fund a joint celebration.

The plan is to have the celebration at the Wausau Airport toward the river on the evening of the 4th of July. Rosenberg previously explained that because there is a larger buffer at the airport the show would be able to offer larger fireworks than would normally be used at Marathon Park. It’s expected to be the largest fireworks show in northern Wisconsin.

The full plans for the event are expected to be released at the end of May.

