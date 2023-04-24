Reports: Jets, Packers working to finalize Aaron Rodgers trade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - NFL insiders say the Packers and Jets have reached an agreement that will send Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.

More than a month ago Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show he intended to play next year for the Jets, and reports of talks between the two teams soon followed. While reports of talks between the Jets and Packers front offices have slowed, New York general manager Joe Douglas said “he’s gonna be here” when asked about the possible trade on April 7.

The two side began talking this weekend and it picked up quickly. Now, it's done. The #Jets will now convert Rodgers' contract for cap purposes. https://t.co/WUb1Mv5iuJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2023

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.