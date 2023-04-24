REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo to return for Game 4

MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return for Game 4 of the first round playoff series against the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania’s report says, sources confirmed the Greek Freak will return to the lineup “barring any setbacks.” Antetokounmpo was on the floor for early shootaround.

Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the court with the rest of the team at shootaround this morning before Game 4 pic.twitter.com/edQEOP8hGL — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 24, 2023

Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back injury.

