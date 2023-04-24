News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo to return for Game 4

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Pat Connaughton (24) celebrate during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return for Game 4 of the first round playoff series against the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania’s report says, sources confirmed the Greek Freak will return to the lineup “barring any setbacks.” Antetokounmpo was on the floor for early shootaround.

Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back injury.

UW - Stout Vs. UW - Stevens Point Baseball