REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo to return for Game 4
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return for Game 4 of the first round playoff series against the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Charania’s report says, sources confirmed the Greek Freak will return to the lineup “barring any setbacks.” Antetokounmpo was on the floor for early shootaround.
Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back injury.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.